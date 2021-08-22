Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 653.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,586,723 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,120,108 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.83% of Huntington Bancshares worth $265,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,442,000 after buying an additional 35,731,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,964,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,807,000 after buying an additional 4,318,577 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 65.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,715,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,728,000 after buying an additional 3,859,091 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth $37,570,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 505.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,131,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,226,000 after buying an additional 2,614,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,576 shares of company stock worth $1,399,197. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

HBAN traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 12,761,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,602,327. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.