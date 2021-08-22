Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 10.5% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 6.4% in the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Intel by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,611 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.7% in the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 541,987 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.01. 25,728,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,340,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

