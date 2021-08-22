Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. The Kroger makes up about 0.7% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,644,000 after purchasing an additional 630,889 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in The Kroger by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. raised their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.44.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KR traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,685,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,207,682. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.01. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 24.21%.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

