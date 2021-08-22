Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases 16,000 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Unum Group makes up 0.7% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Unum Group worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 152,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Unum Group by 642.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,571,000 after buying an additional 608,520 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Unum Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 75,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $11,539,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 1,244.9% in the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 147,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 136,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNM shares. increased their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

Shares of Unum Group stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.43. 1,622,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,865. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.34%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

