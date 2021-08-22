Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 34,800 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 34,800 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in eBay by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,096 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in eBay by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,304,724 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $91,605,000 after buying an additional 47,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.48.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,160. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $73.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,398,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,636,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $76.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.12. The company has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

