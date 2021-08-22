HyperCash Trading Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $41.38 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00001891 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,560.29 or 1.00001733 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00045500 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.00 or 0.00947294 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $240.12 or 0.00494480 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.46 or 0.00361340 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006345 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005573 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00069883 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004770 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

