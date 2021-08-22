HyperDAO (HDAO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $878,454.00

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. HyperDAO has a market cap of $9.26 million and approximately $878,454.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00056434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00014837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $403.97 or 0.00809156 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00047736 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002134 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,725,479 coins. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars.

