Hyperion (HYN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $428,342.28

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One Hyperion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Hyperion has a market cap of $428,342.28 and $77,332.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hyperion has traded 51.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00057469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00015192 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.98 or 0.00825808 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00048421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00103933 BTC.

Hyperion Coin Profile

Hyperion is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

