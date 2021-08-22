ichi.farm Price Reaches $3.92 (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00055111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00130117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.77 or 0.00156536 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,418.91 or 1.00032910 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $441.19 or 0.00911496 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,209.01 or 0.06629769 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.