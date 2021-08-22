Idavoll Network 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $124,427.00 (IDV)

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last week, Idavoll Network has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0361 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idavoll Network has a market capitalization of $30.30 million and approximately $124,427.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00056523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.01 or 0.00131563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.58 or 0.00157021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,442.07 or 1.00063856 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.84 or 0.00912444 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,240.02 or 0.06557351 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 839,255,418 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using US dollars.

