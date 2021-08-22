iExec RLC Market Cap Achieves $394.63 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 23% against the US dollar. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $394.63 million and approximately $54.58 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC coin can now be purchased for $4.93 or 0.00010146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00056433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.47 or 0.00809970 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00047565 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002040 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a coin. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

