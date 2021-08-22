Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $19,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.5% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $666,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ITW opened at $230.57 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.14 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.30. The company has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

