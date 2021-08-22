Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,878 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Illumina were worth $19,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth about $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $486.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 93.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $483.05. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.50.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.41, for a total transaction of $145,923.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,790,622.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $1,790,796. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

