IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) will report $58.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.40 million. IMAX reported sales of $37.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year sales of $234.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.45 million to $253.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $352.44 million, with estimates ranging from $331.90 million to $389.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IMAX.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 50.56%. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 475.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research cut their price target on IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IMAX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Shares of IMAX opened at $14.00 on Friday. IMAX has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.14.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at $280,126. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 31.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 23.3% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMAX (IMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.