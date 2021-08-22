Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.47 Million

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (CURRENCY:IDIA) traded up 29.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Over the last week, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a total market cap of $22.81 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00055337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00129986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.16 or 0.00157023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,491.89 or 0.99978667 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.29 or 0.00909830 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.99 or 0.06620285 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.