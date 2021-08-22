Impossible Finance One Day Trading Volume Hits $747,511.00 (IF)

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Impossible Finance has a market cap of $27.86 million and $747,511.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be purchased for $4.64 or 0.00009574 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Impossible Finance has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00055273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.11 or 0.00130168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.00 or 0.00156736 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,520.57 or 1.00070593 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $441.48 or 0.00910519 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.15 or 0.06622800 BTC.

Impossible Finance Coin Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

