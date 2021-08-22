Indexed Finance (NDX) Hits Market Cap of $3.58 Million

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $3.58 million and $79,468.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Indexed Finance has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $4.19 or 0.00008362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00056570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.45 or 0.00130665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.39 or 0.00156501 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,920.09 or 0.99659466 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.15 or 0.00912643 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.94 or 0.06557998 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

