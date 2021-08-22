Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.89 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will announce $66.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.34 million and the highest is $67.20 million. Information Services Group reported sales of $61.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year sales of $269.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $258.91 million to $274.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $285.61 million, with estimates ranging from $280.68 million to $290.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Information Services Group.

III has been the subject of several research reports. Noble Financial lifted their price target on Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Information Services Group by 183.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Information Services Group during the first quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.31 million, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

