Injective Protocol (INJ) Hits 1-Day Volume of $112.05 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded up 33.4% against the dollar. One Injective Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $12.57 or 0.00025471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $410.45 million and approximately $112.05 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00056931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.35 or 0.00815362 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002163 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00047717 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol (INJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,655,553 coins. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Injective Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

