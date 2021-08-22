INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Short Interest Update

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CFO David J. Moss sold 8,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $174,046.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark William Lowdell sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,500,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,038,028.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,539. 53.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 21.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 65,948 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in INmune Bio by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 233,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 16,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in INmune Bio by 934.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 198,487 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in INmune Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in INmune Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Shares of INMB stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 14.74 and a current ratio of 14.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.31. INmune Bio has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $292.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 2.71.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts predict that INmune Bio will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

