Innova (INN) Price Up 38.5% Over Last Week

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Innova coin can currently be bought for $0.0593 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Innova has traded 38.5% higher against the US dollar. Innova has a market cap of $409,028.91 and $131.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Innova alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000053 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000564 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 60.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Innova

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.