Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $194.47 Million

Brokerages expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) will announce sales of $194.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Inovalon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $192.70 million and the highest is $195.40 million. Inovalon posted sales of $161.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full-year sales of $770.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $767.81 million to $775.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $862.13 million, with estimates ranging from $829.23 million to $885.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $190.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.89 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on INOV. BTIG Research cut Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Inovalon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 282.4% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 65,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 48,172 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 388.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 177,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 141,417 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,354,000 after buying an additional 117,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INOV stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. Inovalon has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.82, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.98.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

