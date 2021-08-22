Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $34.44 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,295 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 4.9% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $34,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,707,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,388,394. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.55. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

