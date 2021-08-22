Insula (ISLA) Hits Market Capitalization of $762,359.07

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Insula coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Insula has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Insula has a total market cap of $762,359.07 and approximately $398.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insula alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $185.39 or 0.00375241 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001660 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $451.81 or 0.00914470 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Insula

Insula is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,047,337 coins and its circulating supply is 972,160 coins. Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com . Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Insula Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insula should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insula using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insula Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insula and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.