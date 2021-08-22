Insured Finance (INFI) Hits One Day Volume of $183,260.00

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Insured Finance has a market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $183,260.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00055111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00130117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.77 or 0.00156536 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,418.91 or 1.00032910 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $441.19 or 0.00911496 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,209.01 or 0.06629769 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,743,221 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

