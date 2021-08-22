INT (INT) Price Down 30.4% Over Last 7 Days

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One INT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. INT has a market capitalization of $8.37 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, INT has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get INT alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.77 or 0.00151739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00055917 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.18 or 0.00804612 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00047465 BTC.

About INT

INT (INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 980,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . INT’s official website is intchain.io . The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

INT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.