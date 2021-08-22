Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.56.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of INTC opened at $52.01 on Friday. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.08. The stock has a market cap of $211.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

