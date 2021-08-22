Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) is Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s Largest Position

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Intellia Therapeutics comprises about 2.2% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,350,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 782.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 93.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 4,658.7% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 285,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,914,000 after purchasing an additional 279,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTLA stock traded up $5.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.32. 674,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,463. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $202.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.21 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $73,449,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total value of $393,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,483.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 826,183 shares of company stock worth $101,448,378 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

