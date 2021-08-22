Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPAR shares. BWS Financial upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.92. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $36.46 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.63.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.64%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

