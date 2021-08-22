International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,657,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,486,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $124.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.63.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

