International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stake Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 751,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 29,295 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $112,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.59.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $149.76 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. Research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

