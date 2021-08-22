Internet Computer (ICP) Market Cap Reaches $10.06 Billion

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Internet Computer has a market cap of $10.06 billion and approximately $288.87 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $64.82 or 0.00131297 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00056716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.26 or 0.00156482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,360.36 or 0.99975208 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.69 or 0.00914851 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,240.56 or 0.06563479 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $333.28 or 0.00675029 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 472,277,395 coins and its circulating supply is 155,186,565 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars.

