Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IKTSY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

IKTSY stock opened at $71.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of $70.88 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.63.

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.