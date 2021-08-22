Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Bought by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Estate Counselors LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $13,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 111.1% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 92.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PDP traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.91. 37,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,298. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $72.22 and a 1 year high of $93.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.14.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.