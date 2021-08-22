Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,641 shares during the period. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,894,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,663,000 after buying an additional 540,260 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,659,000. Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 766,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 133,677 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 766,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 133,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 103,518 shares during the last quarter.

PHB traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $19.50. 67,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,159. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.52.

