Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,892,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713,351 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.59% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $44,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 333,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 19,834 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 73,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 566,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 180,856 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 323,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $15.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.23. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

