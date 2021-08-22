Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.0% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $30,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $367.73 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $369.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

