Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Stock Position Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,586 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $43,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.