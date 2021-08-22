Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 957,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,345 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.75% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $58,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $64.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.37. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $64.68.

