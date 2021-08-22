Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,050 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

SPLV stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.48. 1,435,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,171,948. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $64.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.37.

