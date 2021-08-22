IOST (IOST) Price Up 14.9% Over Last Week

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. IOST has a total market capitalization of $596.18 million and $268.49 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. One IOST coin can currently be bought for $0.0362 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.65 or 0.00154027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00056717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.65 or 0.00810130 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00047535 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The official website for IOST is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars.

