Iowa State Bank Boosts Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Iowa State Bank boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,870 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for 3.8% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Iowa State Bank owned 0.18% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $13,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 141.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.17. 1,514,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,694. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.23. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

