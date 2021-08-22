Iowa State Bank Boosts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Eaton makes up approximately 1.5% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Eaton by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,790 shares of company stock worth $6,653,984. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ETN traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,616. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $96.24 and a twelve month high of $168.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.87.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.