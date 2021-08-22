Iowa State Bank Boosts Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Iowa State Bank increased its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. South State CORP. raised its position in ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,167,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,226,764. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

