Iowa State Bank Buys 544 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,041 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.2% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 427.7% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.5% in the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 103,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,066,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $5.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.21. 4,915,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,978,722. The stock has a market cap of $147.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.24.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 394.11% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

