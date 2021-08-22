Iowa State Bank Has $7.34 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Iowa State Bank lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for about 2.1% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $3,961,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $101.70. 1,389,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,603,951. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $63.16 and a 52-week high of $104.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen set a $97.44 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

