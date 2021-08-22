Iowa State Bank Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.57. 27,760,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,599,969. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $196.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.38.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

