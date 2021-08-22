IQeon (IQN) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One IQeon coin can now be purchased for about $1.99 or 0.00004091 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, IQeon has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. IQeon has a total market cap of $10.91 million and $652,317.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00056247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.94 or 0.00809189 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00047376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00101430 BTC.

About IQeon

IQN is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

