IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.

Shares of IQV traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.70. 555,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,580. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $259.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.42.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.