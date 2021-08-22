Iridium Price Tops $0.0073 (IRD)

Iridium (CURRENCY:IRD) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Iridium has a market cap of $171,027.73 and $116.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iridium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Iridium has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00056528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.40 or 0.00131939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.60 or 0.00156935 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,938.96 or 1.00258183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.90 or 0.00925788 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.79 or 0.06618716 BTC.

Iridium Coin Profile

Iridium’s total supply is 23,371,077 coins. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Iridium is ird.cash . Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Iridium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iridium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iridium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iridium using one of the exchanges listed above.

